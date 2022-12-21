One and only Bugatti Chiron Profilée is headed to auction

Bugatti has shed light on a never-before-seen variant of the Chiron named Profilée. Designed with production in mind but ultimately canned, the coupe was envisioned as "a less radical interpretation" of the Pur Sport, and the only existing example is headed to auction in 2023.
Customer requests shaped this otherwise fruitless evolution of the Chiron: Bugatti explains its clients asked for a toned-down version of the Pur Sport that focuses more on touring than on handling. Designers gave the coupe a new aerodynamic profile that's characterized by wider air dams and a bigger grille up front, a redesigned front splitter, and a relatively small rear wing with a hollow middle section. The wing's distinctive shape was chosen because it adds stability by providing the rear end with downforce while giving hot air a path out of the engine bay.
Bugatti also made changes to the steering and suspension systems, and it gave the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission 15% shorter gear ratios. In turn, the Profilée stands proud as the fastest-accelerating member of the Chiron range: it takes 2.3 seconds to reach 62 mph from a stop. Keep your foot down and the speedometer will indicate 124 mph in 5.5 seconds, 186 mph in 12.4 seconds, and it will keep going until 236 mph. These numbers are provided by a mid-mounted 8.0-liter W16 engine quad-turbocharged to 1,500 horsepower.
Executives planned to cap Profilée production at 30 units but ended up canceling the project.
"We started with the design and development of the Chiron Profilée in autumn 2020. By the time we saw the pre-series vehicle coming out of production, all Chiron slots limited to just 500 were assigned," explains Bugatti president Christophe Piochon.
Profilée production was never launched, but the only example built is fully street-legal in European markets. It's finished in a shade of silver called Argent Atlantique that was created specifically for it, and the bottom part of the car features bare carbon fiber that's tinted in Bleu Royal Carbon. Inside, the Profilée is the first Chiron fitted with woven leather on the dashboard, the center console and the door panels. Bugatti notes that completing the interior required using over 2,600 meters of leather strips. The cabin is fitted with a pair of comfort seats.
RM Sotheby's will auction off the Chiron Profilée in Paris, France, on February 1, 2023. Bugatti states that a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to charitable causes. No sale estimate has been published but the Profilée should sell for significantly more than a standard Chiron. Beyond its rarity, it's also the last street-legal W16-powered car Bugatti will sell now that the Chiron and the Mistral are sold-out.
