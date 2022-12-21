One and only Bugatti Chiron Profilée is headed to auction

Bugatti has shed light on a never-before-seen variant of the Chiron named Profilée. Designed with production in mind but ultimately canned, the coupe was envisioned as "a less radical interpretation" of the Pur Sport, and the only existing example is headed to auction in 2023.

Customer requests shaped this otherwise fruitless evolution of the Chiron: Bugatti explains its clients asked for a toned-down version of the Pur Sport that focuses more on touring than on handling. Designers gave the coupe a new aerodynamic profile that's characterized by wider air dams and a bigger grille up front, a redesigned front splitter, and a relatively small rear wing with a hollow middle section. The wing's distinctive shape was chosen because it adds stability by providing the rear end with downforce while giving hot air a path out of the engine bay.

Bugatti also made changes to the steering and suspension systems, and it gave the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission 15% shorter gear ratios. In turn, the Profilée stands proud as the fastest-accelerating member of the Chiron range: it takes 2.3 seconds to reach 62 mph from a stop. Keep your foot down and the speedometer will indicate 124 mph in 5.5 seconds, 186 mph in 12.4 seconds, and it will keep going until 236 mph. These numbers are provided by a mid-mounted 8.0-liter W16 engine quad-turbocharged to 1,500 horsepower.