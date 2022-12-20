Mercedes-Benz EQS gets Manufaktur personalization options

Mercedes-Benz is making it easier for customers to configure a one-of-a-kind EQS sedan. The electric alternative to the S-Class receives several personalization options such as new paint colors and a more luxurious interior via the Manufaktur program launched in 2021.

Both the regular EQS and the AMG-badged model are eligible to get the Manufaktur treatment. Nine paint colors join the palette including Vintage Blue and Kalahari Gold Magno. Some of these shades are borrowed from the S-Class, and they're each priced at €7,021 (about $7,500) in Germany. Pricing for our market hasn't been announced yet, though buyers already have three Manufaktur colors to choose from.

Priced at €1,487 (around $1,600), the Emblem Package adds high-pile floor mats and headrests embroidered with the Mercedes-Benz logo to EQS models ordered with the standard interior, black upholstery, and black carpet. For a more luxurious cabin, the Manufaktur Interior Package bundles leather-upholstered seats with diamond quilting, leather upholstery on the armrests, center console, and bottom part of the dashboard, high-pile floor mats with leather-upholstered edges, illuminated door sills, and either the Mercedes-Benz star or the Mercedes-AMG logo embroidered into the headrests. The finishing touch is a "Manufaktur" logo written in cursive added to the center console.

Buyers who select the Interior Package have several colors to choose from, including three new shades called Tobacco Brown, Mystic Red, and Rosé Grey, respectively. The trade-off is that adding this option package to the EQS costs €11,007 (roughly $11,800) in Germany. Pricing for the American market hasn't been released. We've reached out to the company and we'll update this story if we learn more.

