Moke California priced at $41,900

A month ago, Moke International revealed its Moke California as a dash of the old and the new. The Moke California traced its lines from the original Moke, designed by Alec Issigonis, the man behind the original Mini. After British Motor Corporation's (BMC) attempts to sell the first Moke to various militaries failed, the creators turned to the civilian market, the Moke taking its place in pop culture alongside the Meyers Manx as a seaside runabout until production ended in 1993. The new Moke California jettisons the original ICE for a lithium-ion battery of unknown size turning a single e-motor on the rear axle, output rated at 44 horsepower and 96 pound-feet of torque. That takes the open-air jitney to 34 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds and on to a 50-mph top speed. Those figures make the Moke road legal in the U.S. for the first time.

Range is said to be 80 miles, the battery recharged in four hours from a 120-volt household outlet. The rig ships with a Level 2 charger, so we're not sure if the Moke California can handle 240-volt charging, or if it's capped at half that. We're still waiting for details on the all-electric Meyers Manx 2.0, but we wouldn't be surprised for its larger battery and potential 300-mile range to demand a higher price.

Mind, this is a different vehicle than the Moke sold under the Moke America name. Moke America appears to have a legacy relationship to Moke International, using Moke International's design but building it in the U.S. with different parts. The Moke America version is also a low-speed vehicle maxing out at 25 miles per hour and 40 miles of range. Autocar reports that Moke and Moke America are sorting out their naming similarities in court.

Pricing for the Moke California in the U.S. starts at a not-so-mini $41,900 before extras. The configurator only shows a full canopy and doors on the options list for now, but not price. Builds can be reserved for a $990 refundable deposit. Built in the UK, they're being brought to the U.S. as part of the Low Volume Motor Vehicles Manufacturers Act, limiting annual sales to 325 units.