2023 Lexus LX 600 adds a few features, higher prices

With Lexus launching the all-new LX 600 here for the 2022 model year, and the brand selling every one it can make, there isn't much changing for the 2023 model year. The base trim benefits from a heated steering wheel as standard equipment. The F-Sport Handling finally gets a crack at the exterior Nori Green Paint option, to go with its exclusive Ultra White and Black Onyx. The Ultraluxury adopts Takanoha wood as the standard trim, a Japanese specialty engraved wood. Buyers at the top will also get the option of a Sunflare interior. And thanks to customer feedback, the rear seat entertainment system will come with covers for the screens next year. That's the extent of it.

Prices are up across the range as well. After the $1,345 destination charge, MSRPs for the 2023 Lexus LX 600 and their changes from 2022 are:

Base: $89,160 ($915)

Premium: $97,110 ($765)

F Sport Handling: $103,370 ($1,025)

Luxury: $105,110 ($1,165)

Ultra Luxury: $129,250 ($1,905)

Next year's model is up on the Lexus retail site now, but deliveries won't begin until closer to the end of the year. Motivation holds steady from the 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 with 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque shifting through a 10-speed automatic and providing acceleration we called "a bit boring" because it's so effortless. Since that's the only engine available until Lexus decides to include a hybrid option, swift travel won't need much more than $89,000. We still recommend the Luxury trim for buyers out to travel swiftly in the right amount of style for the right price, and warn all to test drive the F Sport Handling on home roads before signing on the dotted. Those 22-inch F Sport rims can be felt over just about every crack, seam and expansion joint.