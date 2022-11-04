The next-generation Dodge Charger will be electric-only — at least initially. While plans to release a gasoline-powered version of the coupe haven't been announced, company boss Tim Kuniskis stressed the EV's platform was engineered to take an internal combustion engine.

"I've been very transparent that our next cars are built on the STLA Large platform, and the STLA Large is a multi-energy platform," Kuniskis told CarScoops. Multi-energy means the architecture can support electric, hybrid, and gasoline-powered drivetrains. That doesn't mean the V8 will return; Dodge has made it clear that it's sending the eight-cylinder to the pantheon of automotive history. The new 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged Hurricane straight-six available in several Stellantis products (including the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer) comes to mind, however.

The engine's output varies depending on the vehicle whose hood it's bolted under; for example, it makes 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque in the Wagoneer L while the Grand Wagoneer L receives a high-output version with more boost rated at 510 horses and 500 pound-feet of twist. In comparison, the 2023 Charger's available 6.4-liter V8 is rated at 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque.

Put another way, Dodge has what it takes to give enthusiasts a high-octane, 500-plus-horsepower Charger even after the current-generation model retires. Whether the company will put these pieces together remains up in the air. What's certain is that the next Charger will only be offered with an electric powertrain when it completes the transition from a concept car to a production model in 2024. After that, time will tell. Government regulations and market demand will undoubtedly shape the next Charger's drivetrain palette in the years following its launch.

"I can put an ICE engine in there. Doesn't mean we're going to. We're certainly not launching with anything like that. We're launching with full battery-electric and we think that by the time we get to that point the offering we're going to have is going to be really attractive in the marketplace. If some day we want to add ICE to that car, could we? It's totally [possible], but maybe we'll never get there," Kuniskis clarified.