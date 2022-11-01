Toyota's custom cars for SEMA ready for rally, drag and more

Having completed its line of GR sports cars this year with the introduction of the 2023 GR Corolla, Toyota wasn't going to pass up an opportunity to show what can be done with them for SEMA. In addition to the Corolla, the GR86 and GR Supra got the custom treatment this year, and the styles of cars include most every kind of sporty driving: rally, drift, drag and road racing. Let's check them out.

GR Corolla Rally Concept

This one (shown at top) might be our favorite of the Toyota cars on display. The GR Yaris might've been the car designed for rally racing internationally, but the bigger and more powerful GR Corolla we get is just as deserving. Plus, the Corolla name has rally heritage, with Castrol-liveried examples racing in WRC in the late 1990s. This car isn't exactly designed for world rally, and it lacks the Castrol colors, but it's still cool and ready for dirt and gravel. It's based on the Circuit Edition trim, and the body is the obviously updated part. It has widened steel fenders that add a total of six inches of width. They have functional vents, and the aero improvements are completed with carbon fiber side skirts, front splitter and rear wing. Tein rally coilovers are fitted along with 17-inch OZ wheels with chunky tires. The engine is mostly untouched besides a high-flow intake and Magnaflow exhaust. Transmission and engine oil coolers are fitted for extended racing use, and a Wilwood handbrake setup is in place for tight corners. The interior is mostly stock except for the roll cage, racing seats, fire suppression system, spare tire mount and rally intercom. So actually not that stock.