600-horsepower IS leads Lexus to SEMA

SEMA appears to be back in full swing for 2022, replete with in-your-face custom builds and engines tuned within inches of their lives. Lexus will be at the show with several builds based on its factory offerings, not the least of which is an IS 350 sedan packing Toyota's new turbocharged six-cylinder, rather than the V8 found in the IS 500 F-Sport Performance. Let's dive right in.

Lexus DSport IS600+ SEMA build

DSport IS 600+ Concept The DSport IS 600+ is far and away the headliner in this crowd. Unlike the IS 500 F-Sport Performance, this build utilizes Toyota's new turbocharged six-cylinder. A fresh set of turbos and custom tune for E85 churn out more than 600 horsepower (hence the name) for this track-focused build. Additional modifications include a 4-point roll cage, sequential transmission, carbon ceramic brakes and a two-way adjustable suspension. Carbon fiber and an Artisan Spirits widebody kit complete the exterior look.

LX 600 Urban Concept Dialing things back a bit, the LX 600 Urban Concept leans toward luxury. Artisan Spirits is featured here yet again, with a body kit that is far more subtle than the one found on the IS 600+. You'll still find plenty of carbon fiber (front spoiler, rear bumper, fenders, hood, rear roof spoiler, rear gate spoiler and diffuser) but no carbon ceramics or adjustable dampers.

LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept If practical off-roading is more your speed, the Alpine Lifestyle Concept may just be for you. This build leans into the overlanding craze. Yeti is featured heavily in the gear department, while the truck itself was overhauled with endless storage and fitted with enough armor to protect it in most off-road situations.

GX 460 Overland Concept Sticking with the overlanding theme, this GX 460 Overland concept built by Cruiser Outfitters looks to expand the GX's off-road capabilities. Beneath the extensive exterior modifications, you'll find an Old Man Emu suspension with increased ground clearance and travel, Toyo mud-terrain tires and self-recovery winch up front from Warn.

