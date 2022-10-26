The Toyota Tundra is not a small truck, but if you want it to be even bigger, TRD has a solution for you. It's a suspension lift that adds 3 inches to the front, 2 to the rear, and 2.6 to the overall ground clearance. And as an added bonus, it's warrantied and doesn't affect the standard safety features.

The kit is fairly comprehensive. Naturally it includes retuned springs, plus off-road-ready Bilstein shocks. But it also features forged upper control arms at the front from Roush, which also add some suspension travel. The kit also includes new lower knuckles, outer tire rods and sleeves, bump stops and anti-roll bar end links at the front. At the rear, the springs get spacers, and there are extended brake lines all around to compensate for the extra height.

In addition to the greater ground clearance, the approach and departure angles are improved. The front increases by 5 degrees to 26, and the rear by 1 degree to 25.

The kit fits a wide array of 2022-and-newer Tundras with 5.5- or 6.5-foot beds. It's not compatible with TRD Pro or TRD Sport models, nor trucks with adaptive or air suspension. As previously mentioned, all of the truck's driver assist and safety systems are completely functional, and the kit is warrantied. If it's included with the truck at new, the warranty is 3 years or 36,000 miles. If it's installed later, it has a 12-month warranty, or the remainder of the truck's warranty. The price is $3,995 not including labor, and it can be installed by your local Toyota dealer.

