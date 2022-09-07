The 2022 Toyota Tundra redesign improved many things over the previous model, such as better powertrains, nicer interiors and generally more refinement. It also substantially improved when it comes to safety, as shown by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing. The agency has awarded its highest rating, Top Safety Pick+, to the truck, and it's the only full-size pickup with the commendation.

Whereas the old Tundra got mixed marks with half of the "crashworthiness" tests missing the best "Good" rating, the new model aced all of them. Headlight performance also improved with the base lights being rated "Acceptable," and the optional ones rated "Good." Its forward collision prevention systems did well, too, with top "Superior" ratings for car-to-car and car-to-pedestrian in the day. Nighttime results weren't bad either, with an "Advanced" rating. This particular evaluation is a new one, and one that many vehicles struggle with.

This award makes the Tundra stand out against the competition. The Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 each get slightly lower Top Safety Pick awards. They missed out on the "+" due to a lack of standard headlights with "Good" or "Acceptable" performance. The Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra fell short of a Top Safety Pick rating due "Marginal" performance in the passenger-side small-overlap crash test, and, in the case of the Sierra, weak headlight performance.

