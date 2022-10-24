GMC Canyon AT4X rumored to get more extreme AEV Edition

When GMC debuted the new 2023 Canyon pickup in August, the midsize lineup gained the hardcore AT4X off-road trim the brand has been spreading throughout its wares. The new top-of-the-line model is GMC's version of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and features the same off-road goodies, like the Multimatic DSSV suspension, unique front fascia, more skid plates, front and rear locking differentials, and a Baja drive mode turning the 33-inch tires. The Edition 1 launch model adds to the production goods by bolting on a front safari bar with a 30-inch light bar, a Comeup winch, an upgraded front skid plate, reconfigurable bed rails, front and rear underbody cameras, and special badging. The Canyon AT4X Edition 1 was gone almost immediately, because of course. However, Muscle Cars & Trucks reports that something just as special could be coming for buyers in the form of a Canyon AT4X AEV Edition.

American Expeditionary Vehicles already breathed all over the last-gen Chevrolet Colorado and the current Chevy Silverado, looks like GM not only intends to keep the relationship going but expand it. MCT credits a source for news that the AEV-worked Canyon will get a snorkel and 35-inch tires. Chevrolet offered a snorkel as an aftermarket piece for the Colorado ZR2 Bison, and AEV sold a ZR2 Bison version with a snorkel attached. The new report claims GMC will make the elephant trunk a factory option, fitted to the driver's side this time instead of the passenger's side because of the new engine. The 35-inch tires would be a huge add-on, giving the Canyon the same kind of footprint as the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Xtreme Recon and a couple of Ford Bronco trims. The additional two inches over the 33-inch tires on the AT4X make a big difference when the trail gets dicey.

MCT says the AEV will get the same bumper as the Edition 1, which means a reduced approach angle in return for an integrated winch. The standard AT4X bumper permits a 36.9-degree approach angle, the winch-equipped Edition 1 drops that to 32.8 degrees. It's not clear which winch would hide behind that bumper, though. GMC factory fit is the Comeup Seal Slim 9.5rs rated at 9,500 pounds. AEV offers a Warn 9.5 XP-S with the same weight rating for its Colorado ZR2 Bison.

Speaking of which, since the Colorado arguably started all this, Chevy fans can expect their midsizer to acquire the same bundle as the Canyon AT4X AEV.