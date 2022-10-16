2024 Mercedes EQE SUV reveal: Watch today's livestream event

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to fully unveil its next upcoming SUV from the new EQ electric lineup, the 2024 EQE SUV. You can watch the livestream debut right here at 2 p.m. Eastern today (Sunday, Oct. 16).

The EQE SUV will be the fifth vehicle in the brand's EQ line for the U.S., following the EQS and EQE sedans and the EQB and EQS SUVs. So far, Mercedes has shown off the EQE SUV's luxury interior, including the impressive Hyperscreen technology that spans the entire dash. We've also spied the vehicle in testing, wearing very little camouflage, giving us a good look at its sleek body.

Will the EQE SUV adhere to the EQE Sedan's styling, powertrain and technology as closely as the EQS SUV followed in the tracks of the EQS Sedan? Tune in to find out.

