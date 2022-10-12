Apollo shows off rolling electric supercar prototype

Apollo is known for building wild supercars with powerful engines and massive acceleration numbers, but the company is making a shift. Apollo just showed off a rolling engineering prototype of a new electric performance car that it says will offer performance and luxury.

The G2J Engineering Prototype has been in development for more than two years, and Apollo says it has teams from across Germany and Japan working on the project, with the German R&D team leading the effort. Apollo is focused on lightweight and composite materials and uses carbon fiber in many parts of the prototype.

Though impressive, Apollo says the prototype does not indicate how its first electric vehicle will look. Instead, the company uses the model to develop aerodynamics and test dimensions for its first electric sports car. Future vehicles will draw inspiration from other Apollo models, like the IE and Project EVO.

Roland Gumpert, the name behind the Gumpert Apollo car that debuted in the early 2000s, formerly owned Apollo before his departure in late 2016. The company has shown several impressive supercars over the years, including the Apollo Arrow and Intensa Emozione shown at Goodwood in 2017. The latter car was built in partnership with the same company that helped Mercedes build the CLK-GTR, HWA AG.

Apollo says it will reveal its first electric sports car concept in the fourth quarter of 2022 but has not given any other details. As far as costs go, the company’s cars have so far not been anywhere near affordable. The Arrow, for example, costs around $1 million, so an all-new electrified supercar won’t be cheap.

