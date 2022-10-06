2023 Toyota Highlander starts under $38,000 with turbo engine

Back in May, Toyota gave most of the details on the 2023 Highlander, specifically the move from V6 power to turbo four-cylinder power. And now, pricing is available, plus slightly revised fuel economy for the new powertrain.

The initial estimate for the turbo engine was 24 mpg combined, which wasn't actually an improvement compared to the V6. That has been revised upward to 25 mpg. Unfortunately, Toyota hasn't released full fuel economy numbers yet. Toyota does claim the new engine produces 50% less NOx and NMOG emissions.

The torque number also ticked up by 1 pound-foot compared to the previous estimate, to 310. Horsepower is 265. The engine comes with an eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Two all-wheel-drive versions are available, one of which features torque-vectoring for the rear wheels. The hybrid powertrain also carries over.

As for that pricing, the base model starts at $37,755. That's for the L trim with front-wheel drive. It comes with a 7-inch instrument display and 8-inch infotainment display. The latter uses Toyota's latest operating system and interface shared with the new Tundra and Sequoia among other recent models. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as is automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with lane centering and automatic high-beam headlights. Available on higher trims is a pair of 12.3-inch displays for instruments and infotainment, upgraded stereo systems and other trim and convenience features. Base pricing for the line-up is listed below. The hybrid engine adds $1,400 across the board, and all-wheel drive adds between $1,600 and $1,950 depending on trim level.

L: $37,755

LE: $40,155

XLE: $43,155

XSE: $44,750

Bronze Edition (Hybrid only): $47,115

Limited: $47,410

Platinum: $50,410

Related video: