Hennessey Bronco VelociRaptor 500 is totally unnecessary in the best ways

Hennessey has been cranking out harder-core versions of sporty Fords for a long time and currently offers several models from The Blue Oval, including a brand-new Bronco VelociRaptor 500. Building on the already-bonkers Bronco Raptor, Hennessey’s upgrades boost power by almost 20 percent and add a menacing stance.

The VelociRaptor 500 still runs the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 from the Bronco Raptor, but the output is cranked up to 500 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. Hennessey retained the 10-speed automatic transmission but upgraded the SUV’s engine management software, exhaust system, air filtration, and more. Ford's "stock" Bronco Raptor needed no help being massive, but a three-inch lift and front-rear leveling kit will give Hennessey’s SUV a truly immense presence. Unique 18-inch Hennessey wheels come wrapped in 37-inch off-road tires, and both bumpers are upgraded with lighting and body protection elements. Interior upgrades include Hennessey Embroidered seats, all-weather mats, and a model plaque.

Hennessey backs its work with a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. Customers wanting to learn more about the company and its process can visit the factory during the final testing phase of their new SUV. Pricing for the Hennessey upgrades starts at $32,950 — which does not include the price of the donor Ford Bronco Raptor, which starts at $68,500. That gives the new SUV a base price of $101,450 before any other upgrades the buyer chooses. The VelociRaptor 500 is on sale now at authorized Ford dealers or directly from Hennessey. That said, finding one may prove challenging, as the company is only building 200 units for 2023.