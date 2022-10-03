Toyota FJ Cruiser production finally ending with Final Edition, and that's final

The Toyota FJ Cruiser retired from the American market at the end of the 2014 model year but it lived on in several overseas markets. Sales in Australia ended in 2016, and the brand's Saudi Arabian distributor announced the end of global FJ production with a limited-edition model.

Appropriately called Final Edition, the final evolution of the FJ Cruiser is limited to 1,000 units and it sounds like every example will be sent to Saudi Arabia. Toyota hasn't released images of the SUV yet but official importer Abdul Latif Jameel Motors notes the commemorative trim will receive a single-tone beige paint job, beige upholstery, and beige interior trim. The grille, bumpers, door mirror caps, exterior door handles, and spare tire cover will be finished in black to add a touch of contrast, and each Final Edition will wear specific emblems.

Colors and trim aside, the FJ sold in the Middle East looks a lot like the FJ that was available in the United States (pictured). The specifications sheet looks similar as well. Power for the Final Edition model comes from Toyota's tried-and-true 4.0-liter V6, rated at 270 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, increases of 10 and nine, respectively, compared to the American model. The list of standard features includes Active Traction Control (A-TRAC) technology, a Crawl Control function, and an electronically-locking rear differential.

Toyota hasn't released pricing information for the 2023 FJ Cruiser Final Edition. Deliveries will start in the fourth quarter of 2022.