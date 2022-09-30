2023 Subaru Forester pricing rises, still has a CD player(!)

With a major refresh last year, Subaru has decided it's not making any further changes whatsoever to the 2023 Forester. Well, except for the inevitable upward price adjustment. The base Forester now starts at $27,620, a $1,300 increase over the 2022 model.

That base model comes standard with Subaru's EyeSight suite of driver assistance systems that includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. All-wheel drive is, of course, standard, as is the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder and CVT. An infotainment system with a 6.5-inch screen is standard along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and, yes, really, a CD player. An option package can add a set of 17-inch alloy wheels and a high-strength roof rail system suitable for roof tents.

The line-up remains the same starting with base 2023 Subaru Forester, followed by Premium, Sport, Limited, Wilderness and Touring. Pricing for all of them are below. All trims have risen by the same $1,300 increase.

Base: $27,620

Premium: $30,620

Sport: $32,190

Limited: $34,300

Wilderness: $35,245

Touring: $37,720

