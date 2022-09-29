The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is a long-haul master

Much of the Northern Hemisphere is heading into winter, meaning many of us are getting ready to hang up the riding gear for a few months. The Italians want you riding all year, in all weather conditions, and the new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally looks to be the bike to get it done.

Ducati fitted the bike with semi-active suspension with up to 7.9 inches of travel and said the V4 Rally comes with a dedicated off-road Power Mode. It also offers auto-leveling, which significantly improves stability and comfort when a passenger or gear is in tow. Ducati fitted reinforced engine guards and lightened wheels to boost off-road capabilities further.

Long-haul rides and long-term comfort were primary focuses for the Multistrada V4 Rally, which offers a 7.9-gallon fuel tank. Fuel economy varies for the different existing Multistrada models, with some reaching around 40 mpg, so the Rally’s range could be impressive.

Below the fairing, there’s a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine that makes 170 horsepower and 89 pound-feet of torque. Ducati says the mill weighs just 147 pounds and offers a unique design that reduces vibration and movement under heavy throttle.

Ducati designed the bike’s windshield with a taller height, and the tail is longer for more passenger leg room. The rider can lower the bike when stopped, offering an “Easy Lift” function that uses the suspension to help lift the bike off its kickstand.

The Multistrada line is known for safety innovations, and the new Rally will continue carrying that torch. It has front and rear radar-supported adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, cornering lights, wheelie control, and traction control. A 6.5-inch color dash display is standard and offers navigation, mobile phone support, and Bluetooth.

Pricing for the new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally starts at $31,495 in the United States. That price includes a Ducati Red color scheme, but buyers can upgrade to brushed aluminum and matte black for $31,995. Many upgrades are available, and Ducati even offers apparel to “enjoy the touring possibilities” of the new V4 Rally.