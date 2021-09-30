Ducati Multistrada gets new name, small improvements for 2022

Now called Multistrada V2, the adventure bike falls in line with Ducati's philosophy of continuously improving its products. The name denotes an evolution of the outgoing Multistrada 950's 937cc Testastretta V-twin engine that develops 113 horsepower. It's fitted with new connecting rods, an eight-disk hydraulic clutch, and an updated gearbox designed to provide more precise shifts. Ducati also notes that the revised engine is about four pounds lighter than the twin it replaces, which helps the V2 weight about 11 pounds less than its predecessor.

Ducati has unveiled the first of six new or updated motorcycles it will add to its range for the 2022 model year. It's kicking off the product offensive by redesigning the versatile Multistrada with a new name, additional comfort and safety features, and a lighter engine.

One of the biggest changes made for 2022 is the addition of a second trim level called S. It's a more upscale variant that benefits from an electronic suspension system named Skyhook, LED headlights, cruise control, a quick-shift system, and a five-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) screen, among other features. Both variants of the V2 are equipped with a long list of riding aids — yes, those have trickled down from the car world. Riders can count on cornering ABS, hill-start assist, traction control, and a drive mode selector with four available profiles.

Several other small but significant changes differentiate the V2 from the 950. For example, Ducati lowered the seat height to make the Multistrada more accessible to shorter riders, and it installed foot pegs from the Multistrada V4 to give taller riders more leg room.

Ducati dealers across the United States will begin receiving the 2022 Multistrada V2 in December 2021. Pricing starts at $15,295 for the base model, which is exclusively available in Ducati Red. The more expensive S version can also be ordered in Street Gray with a black frame, and buyers can add an option package named Travel that bundles side bags, heated grips, plus a central stand. Looking ahead, Ducati will release five additional new models between October and December 2021, including the long-awaited rally-inspired DesertX.

