Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng launched 'the world's fastest-charging electric SUV.' See the sleek, $43,800 G9.

- Chinese electric-car startup Xpeng launched the G9, its latest SUV.
- It promises to be the world's fastest-charging electric SUV, claiming to add 124 miles of range in five minutes.
- It goes on sale in China and Europe starting in October with a starting price of $43,800.
Chinese electric-vehicle startup Xpeng on Wednesday launched the G9, a sleek, fast-charging SUV that should help it compete with Tesla, BYD, and other EV heavyweights.
The young company unveiled the G9 last year but just announced new details about the tech-packed model as it prepares to start customer deliveries.
Depending on the specific version chosen, the G9 will cost buyers between $43,800 and $66,400 in China (at current exchange rates).
That pricing matches Tesla's popular Model Y, more or less. In China, Elon Musk's small SUV costs around $45,000 for a base model and $59,000 for a sportier version.
Xpeng also has its sights set on Europe and says you'll be able to buy a G9 in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and the Netherlands.
Anyone who's considered buying an electric car knows driving range is everything these days.
The G9 doesn't disappoint on that front, according to estimates Xpeng provided.
The SUV promises to travel an impressive 702 kilometers (436 miles) per charge in its longest-range trim.
Base models can drive 570 kilometers (354 miles) between fill-ups, Xpeng says.
Charging up should be a breeze, too. According to Xpeng, buyers won't need to sit and wait for ages while their EV slowly replenishes its battery pack.
Xpeng claims the G9 is the "world's fastest-charging electric SUV."
Some models will be able to add 124 miles of driving range after just five minutes plugged into one of Xpeng's high-powered charging stations.
Like Tesla, Xpeng is building out its own charging network. It has 1,000 locations in China and plans to add another 500 stations featuring its highest-powered plugs in 2023.
Tesla owners can expect to add up to 200 miles in 15 minutes of charging at a Supercharger, the company says.
Lucid Motors, a startup, says its debut luxury sedan can add 300 miles of range in 22 minutes, under optimal conditions.
Standard G9 models aim to recharge their battery packs from 10% to 80% in a brief 15 minutes.
The SUV will also have bidirectional-charging capability, allowing it to share battery power with outside appliances and devices.
The G9 won't lack power either, with the all-wheel-drive performance model promising to hit 62 mph in 3.9 seconds.
In addition to speedy acceleration, solid range, and impressive charging speeds, the G9 gets smooth, upscale styling with flush door handles.
The interior looks sufficiently swanky.
It includes calf rests for front passengers…
… an expansive touchscreen …
… and colorful ambient lighting throughout.
The steering wheel has an unusual two-spoke design, rather than the usual three.
Xpeng also equipped the G9 with its latest semi-automated driving feature, which rivals Tesla Autopilot.
It promises to navigate highways (including interchanges), change lanes, and automatically drive to saved parking spots.
The G9 goes on sale in China in October, followed by international markets.
