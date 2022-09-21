The new Autel MaxiLink ML629 OBD2 scanner is 49% off right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Been ignoring that warning light on your dashboard because "it's probably fine?" Many of us have done it, but it's a dangerous game. Problems that might not seem immediately damaging can slowly put your car through more and more stress until what may have been a small problem turns into a big one. If you don't want to go running to the mechanic every time a light pops up, you should know it's actually pretty easy to diagnose what those warning lights mean. In many cases, to do so, all you'll need is a trusty OBD2 scanner. This is one of the newer options from Autel and it's currently on sale for nearly half-off. Click here to check it out and take advantage of the deal.
Key features
- Built for use by DIYers and home mechanics
- Reads/clears codes not only on OBD2 systems, but ABS, SRS, engine and transmission systems as well - ABS, SRS, engine and transmission codes may not work on vehicles newer than 2015
- OBD2 functions work on most US cars post 1996, EU cars post 2006 and Asian cars post 2009
- Features live data view, freeze frame data, vehicle info, I/M readiness checks, an O2 monitor test, an on-board monitor test, an EVAP leak test and more
- Helps to verify if your vehicle will pass annual smog checks
- Comes with a built-in DTC library of 7,000 DTC definitions to help verify what certain codes mean quickly and easily
- Records data and can transfer to a PC for printing and giving to a mechanic
- Pre-installed with English, but Spanish can be unlocked for free by contacting the manufacturer with your serial number
- Lifetime free software updates and tech support