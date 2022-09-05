National Corvette Museum restarting factory tours

Since 2017, one of the highlights of the National Corvette Museum, the Corvette assembly plant tours, have been on hiatus. The tours stopped initially while GM made updates to the factory in preparation for the C8 Chevy Corvette. But that hiatus extended with the coronavirus pandemic. But the hiatus is just about at an end, with tours expected to start again by the end of the year.

Museum members will be able to buy tickets for tours starting on October 25, and ticket sales for regular visitors will begin on November 1. Exact dates and times for the tours will be made upon purchase. Member tours will get priority, but tours even for regular visitors will probably be set by the end of this year.

The National Corvette Museum will sell tickets for tours online as well as at the museum. However, the museum recommends visitors buy tickets in advance, since they can't guarantee getting on a tour the same day as purchase. So if you don't want to have to come back another day, purchase early.

