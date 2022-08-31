Save up to $200 with these Tire Rack Labor Day deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer, as always, seems to have gone by in a flash, and for many of us it's that time again to pick up a new set of tires. Luckily, there are a handful of Labor Day deals to be had at Tire Rack. They include prepaid rebate cards, mail-in rebates and even a limited time instant rebate. No matter what brand of tires you prefer, there's a good chance you can find a solid deal to take advantage of. A few of these are expiring today, so don't wait!

Continental

Expiring today, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $100 back on a Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select passenger Continental tires. If you have a Continental credit card or are willing to open one, you can increase your rebate by an additional $100.

Bridgestone

Today is your last chance to take advantage of this Tire Rack promotion that could get you up to $90 back on a Bridgestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select Bridgestone brand tires, or up to $120 when you use your Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card.

Cooper

Looking for a set of Cooper Tires? You could be eligible to get up to a $70 Visa Reward by mail. This deal applies only to select tires and lasts until September 5. See which tires are eligible right here.

Falken

Picking up a set of qualifying Falkens can get you an instant $80 instant rebate as of this writing. This deal, though, doesn't have a listed end date, so if you want to take advantage of the rare instant money-back deal, we recommend doing it quickly before it expires.

Goodyear

If you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $75 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, but only until September 30. You can increase your rebate by $115 if you use a Goodyear credit card.

Firestone

Need a set of Firestones? If you purchase a set of four select Firestone tires, you might be eligible to receive an $80 Firestone prepaid card by mail, but only until September 15. You can even get an additional $30 when you use a Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

Up to $200 back on select tire purchases