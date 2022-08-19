2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz adds a Night trim, higher prices

The Hyundai Santa Cruz enters its second model year with some small changes and some price increases. On the driver assistance front, blind spot warning with collision avoidance assist and rear cross-traffic alert and safe exit warning system get added to the list of standard ADAS conveniences for every trim but the base SE. The bundle joins the included driver attention warning, lane keep assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian and cyclist detection. Ice White and Mojave Sand drop off the color palette, replaced by Atlas White and California Sand. The penultimate SEL Premium trim picks up the 10.25-inch touchscreen, dynamic voice recognition, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, and speed limit assist previously standard only on the top Limited trim.

And there's a new dark-themed package simply called "Night." The Santa Cruz Night builds on the SEL Activity AWD trim with a dark chrome grille, exclusive dark front and rear lower fascias, gloss black mirror caps and door handles, side steps, and 20-inch dark alloy wheels. The Santa Cruz Dark also trades in the SEL Activity's naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 191 horsepower and 181 pounds-feet of torque for the turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 281 hp and 311 lb-ft. The engine swap gets a sportier transmission, too, replacing the traditional eight-speed automatic with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Pricing for the range is up by anywhere from $150 to $1,010 after including the $1,295 destination charge. MSRPs for 2023 and the changes from 2022 are:

SE: $26,745 ($1,010)

SEL: $29,085 ($150)

SEL Activity: $32,355 ($150)

Night: $37,105 (new trim)

SEL Premium: $38,645 ($1,220)

Limited: $41,615 ($150)

