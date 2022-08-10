Here's the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor in the flesh

The Ford Maverick gains a new member for 2023 with the introduction of the new Tremor package. A scaled-down version of what Ford already offers on the Ranger , F-150 and Super Duty, Tremor is essentially the mid-grade option between Ford's standard FX4 off-road package and a full-blown Raptor (a treatment the Maverick may never receive).

While this was our first chance to see it in person, Ford released details of the Tremor package earlier in August. You can check out that full write-up for details, but the short version is that you get a revised suspension with an inch more ground clearance, revised bumpers for improved approach and departure angles, upgraded underbody protection and a trick new rear differential borrowed from the Badlands model of the Maverick's close cousin, the Bronco Sport.

The Tremor package will cost $2,995 and will be available on models equipped with the turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive (sorry, hybrid fans; nothing doing quite yet). Order banks for the 2023 Maverick open in September. We should get our hands on one for some drive impressions soon, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, enjoy the overview.