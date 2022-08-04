2023 Genesis G90 starts at $89,495, comes loaded

The 2023 Genesis G90 has a price, the Korean automaker announcing buyers will pay an MSRP of $89,495 after destination for the privilege of owning the all-new second-generation sedan in base form. The two-trim lineup starts with the 3.5T AWD, powered by a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 with 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. That's a little more than $10,000 pricier than the 2022 G90 3.3.T with all-wheel drive, which was powered by a 3.3-liter V6 making 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. The extra money helps pay for extra features, Genesis loading the entry-level car with heaps of modern conveniences.

The feature list includes camera-based road-reading suspension and larger, 20-inch wheels; power closing doors; Bang & Olufsen stereo; and an ample driver assistance and safety suite. The G90 range picks up Genesis Digital Key 2, which can open the doors and start the car via a compatible Apple iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung phone; that key can also be shared with others. The Mood Curator feature, new to the Genesis lineup, adjusts the sound system, ambient lighting, massage seats, fragrance system and electric window curtains to create one of four moods in the cabin.

The second trim is the G90 3.5T E-SC AWD with an upgraded engine, starting at $99,795 after destination. The same V6 gets assistance from a 48-volt electric supercharger, upping output to 409 hp and 405 lb-ft. It's the replacement for the previous model's 5.0-liter V8 making 420 hp and 383 lb-ft. The standard kit grows to include a multi-chamber air suspension and 21-inch wheels, rear wheel steering, easy close power doors, rear-passenger massage seats with memory, wireless device charging for the rear occupants and Virtual Venues Live sound profiles for the 26-speaker B&O 3D Premium Audio system. This recreates acoustic characteristics from performance venues around the world such as Boston Symphony Hall.

Despite the price increases, the 2023 G90 still comes in under the competition. The 2022 Audi A8 is the closest price-wise at $87,595 for the entry-level sedan, powered by a 3.0-liter V6 making 335 hp and 369 lb-ft and sitting on 19-inch wheels. By the time you've added the $3,400 Executive Package with items like a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control, and the $3,400 Comfort Plus Package with items like a head-up display and heated rear seats — this package requiring the $3,250 Valcona Leather Interior Package for another $3,250, the calculator's run up to $94,245.

The 2023 BMW 740i starts at $94,295 but doesn't come with AWD; turning the Bimmer's front axle means stepping up to the 760i xDrive that starts at $114,595. It's a similar story over at Mercedes, with the 2022 S 500 4Matic starting at $112,150.

Shoppers interested in the G90 can sign up with Genesis' Priority One program and get a concierge to walk them through the entire buying process. The automaker says deliveries should begin next week, on August 10.

