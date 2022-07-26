2023 Genesis G90 reservations open through Priority One

Genesis created its Priority One program for the G60 battery-electric crossover. In addition to personalizing the buying experience for luxury EV buyers, Priority One ensured customers were paired with retailers that could provide the best EV buying experience in terms of knowledge, service and charging infrastructure, and we can expect to it be extended to the 2023 Electrified G80 sedan when that becomes available to order. In the meantime, the 2023 G90 sedan breaks the Priority One seal for ICE models, Genesis having opened the pre-order queue for U.S. shoppers. Getting on the list means visiting the Genesis site, filling in some info, and putting down a $1,000 refundable deposit.

We've acclimatized to automakers asking for deposits for brand new vehicles, especially EVs; placing a deposit for a new generation of a current vehicle strikes us as a novel approach — one we'll now be on the lookout for. What's even more unusual is that we're still missing some pertinent information about the 2023 G90, starting with the price. The brand hasn't leveled with us about engine specs, either. Information gleaned about the new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 in the engine bay has come from checking the engine's Korean specs and comparing those to the G80 and to documents filed with the U.S. EPA. We're told we'll get more details "later this summer."

The brand announced the 2023 G90 with a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6, an upgrade from the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 in the current sedan. The 3.5 makes 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque in the G80 sedan, numbers providing an improvement of at least 10 ponies and 15 pound-feet over the 3.3-liter. In its home market, Genesis sells a long-wheelbase G90 carrying an added 7.5 inches of length, available with a version of the 3.5-liter that's also supercharged and fitted with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Car and Driver reports this engine is on its way here, too. According to the Genesis South Korea site, that engine produces 409 hp and 405 pound-feet of torque in that market. However, documents Genesis filed with the U.S. EPA show horsepower listed at 420 hp for a trim that's called the G90 MHEV. The horsepower number is probably no accident, since it matches the output of the 5.0-liter V8 optionally available in the 2022 G90. Torque from the supercharged 3.5-liter twin-turbo outshines the 5.0-liter by about 20 pound-feet.

For buyers committed to the G90 cause, placing that $1,000 results in a call from a Genesis concierge who will act as point person between buyer and dealer for configuration until the G90 is delivered. As is usual with deposits — and the times — the South Korean brand makes clear that the $1,000 is "not a vehicle order or purchase," "does not guarantee availability of the vehicle," "and all configuration and package options, including price, as well as equipment, options and availability, may be subject to change and are NOT guaranteed."

A Genesis rep told us that language about the G90 being "available for a limited time while quantities last" refers to the Priority One ordering period, not any artificial G90 production constraints — this is a very limited engagement for the G90's Priority One inclusion. The automaker says it will accept reservations until G90s begin showing up on dealer lots, those arrivals planned to happen sometime next month.