The 2023 Volkswagen GTI and Golf R are being treated to a couple updates each after the full redesign for 2022.

Our biggest complaint about the Mk 8 Golf family so far has been the difficult to use infotainment system/climate control interface, but there’s no word on fixes for that part of the car yet. Instead, the GTI adds new “performance LED headlights” and LED fog lights with active cornering technology. VW also promises minor cosmetic changes, but is holding back on both details and photos of those changes — note that all pictures here are of the 2022 model year GTI and Golf R. We’re told to expect more at a later date.

More notable 2023 model year GTI news to come at a later date involves the reveal of a 40th Anniversary Edition model. There are no official photos or details of this Anniversary Edition besides the tidbit that it will sit between the base S and SE in the trim structure. Europe got a GTI Clubsport 45 special edition to mark 45 years of the GTI across the pond, but it’s still not clear what our 40th Anniversary Edition model (marking 40 years of the GTI in America) will be like.

Just like last year, Autobahn will continue to be the top trim in the GTI lineup. The new base price for the S is $31,275. If you want the automatic, it’ll be $32,075.

As for the 2023 Golf R, it’s largely carryover from last year. Just like the GTI, though, VW says the R will get minor cosmetic changes. The one notable addition to the lineup is a 20th Anniversary Edition to mark 20 years of R in the U.S. No details or photos for this model are available as of now, but we’ve asked for more info concerning both the GTI and Golf R anniversary editions.

The base price for the 2023 Golf R is now $45,385. Spec the automatic, and that goes up to $46,185.

