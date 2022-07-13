Whipple is already selling a supercharger kit for the Ford F-150 Raptor R

The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R will roar to life on July 18, but legendary supercharger manufacturer Whipple already has a kit for the truck. The Raptor R’s V8 is already supercharged per Whipple's listing, but Whipple says its unit can support more than 2,000 horsepower with the right components and configuration.

Whipple says its supercharger features a new intercooler design with more than twice the volume of the stock blower. The dual inlet/outlet setup is designed to improve cooling over the stock unit, Whipple claims. A 132mm throttle body and 145mm cold air intake deliver massive air and fuel for brutal power and torque.

The company makes it clear that the supercharger kit is only intended for use in competition and notes that it shouldn’t be installed on trucks meant for everyday road driving. That said, several states in the Midwest and South do not have super strict emissions requirements, so the Whipple kit may slip through the inspection (or lack of inspection) process.

The Raptor R is rumored to come with the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500. In that car, it makes 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque, so the truck won’t be hurting for power from the factory. We don’t know much about options or features yet but expect the same off-road go-fast bits from the standard Raptor.

Ford hasn’t outlined specifics on pricing or release date yet, but expect to see a considerable premium over the “normal” Raptor. The 2022 Raptor starts at just over $70,000 after destination, so the R’s price tag could creep dangerously close to the six-figure mark with options and accessories.