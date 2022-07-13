A rear-view camera is a standard piece of safety technology nowadays, but it's only any good if it actually shows the driver what's behind them. In the case of some 2022 Toyota Tundras, the driver may end up getting the view of what's in front of the truck. As such, Toyota is recalling affected examples of the full-size pickup truck.

The recall applies to 2022 Tundras both hybrid and non-hybrid. The problem is apparently with the "Parking Assist ECU." To fix it, drivers simply need to take it to a dealer to have the ECU reprogrammed. The fix is completely free.

To check if your Tundra is affected, you can either visit toyota.com/recalls or nhtsa.com/recalls. From there, just put in your VIN to look up if the vehicle is included in the recall. Toyota will also be reaching out directly to affected owners.

Related Video: