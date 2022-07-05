Jeep Freedom Edition returns to celebrate active military members

After its most recent appearance for the 2020 model year, the Jeep Freedom Editions make a return for 2023. Previously available only on the Wrangler, the Gladiator gets in on the limited edition as well this time around. The special package began in the 2011 model year when Jeep worked with the Military Sales Corporation to develop a trim that would sell only to active service members overseas, and Jeep only made 200 of them. It's come back every two or three years since, offering the commemorative edition to the public in 2014. The extra features list has been pared quite a bit since those early models, which were built on the upper Sahara trim and came with gear like the performance suspension, several convenience packages, and plenty of Mopar accessories.

Outside, the 2023 Wrangler and Gladiator Freedom Editions are built on the Sport S trims, which start at $34,790 for the two-door Wrangler and $42,165 for the Gladiator. They get Oscar Mike badges that represent military jargon for "on the move" or "on mission," and American flag decals outside, LED lighting, body-colored fender flares, rock rails, and black wheels. Inside, leather and cloth trim comes with black accent stitching. The package costs $3,295, and active and recently retired service members get $500 in military bonus cash for this model.

Jeep didn't say how many units it will offer with the package, but ordering is open now and runs through the month. Every sale means $250 donated to a military charity. The automaker aims to start delivering rigs to dealers by Veterans Day, which is November 11.

