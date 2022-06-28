Henry Ford's former house in Detroit listed for sale

An unusual piece of Ford heritage has been listed for sale in Detroit. It's not a car: it's the house in the Boston-Edison neighborhood that company founder Henry Ford and his wife Clara lived in until 1915. It could be yours if you have about a million dollars.

Located on 140 Edison Street, the 7,263-square-foot house was built in 1908 on a 3/4-acre lot. It features four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a partially-finished basement, but don't let the Ford connection trick you into thinking it's the perfect house for car collectors. The garage is big enough for 2.5 cars, according to Zillow, though there's no word on whether that's two and a half F-150 trucks or Fiesta hatchbacks.

The ad notes that the sellers are the fourth owners. They bought it in 1985, the Detroit Free Press reports, and they're selling it due to their age. The interior is decorated in a classic style and there is even an old phone on a wall. Imagine the stories it would tell if it could talk. Nothing appears to be an obvious tribute to Ford or his company, but a sign in front of the property provides details about the house's history.

Owning this piece of Ford history will cost $975,000. It's not the only property that's linked to the Blue Oval's founder, but it's likely the most accessible one. After selling 140 Edison Street in 1915, the Ford couple upgraded to a five-story, 56-room mansion on a 1,300-acre plot.

Related video: