Jeep, Ram EcoDiesels recalled for fuel pump failures

Stellantis is recalling nearly 140,000 Jeep and Ram models equipped with its 3.0-liter EcoDiesel six-cylinder to address potential high-pressure fuel pump failures that can render vehicles undrivable.

Per the company's defect report, 2014-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokees and 2014-2019 Ram 1500s shipped with a pump that can fail prematurely. While little detail about the issue was provided, it appears as though Stellantis expects the failures to come on gradually, rather than spectacularly, meaning drivers may notice noise from the pump or even a check engine light before the vehicle becomes undrivable.

"A HPFP failure may introduce internally failed component debris into the fuel system potentially causing fuel starvation," the report said. "Fuel starvation may result in an unexpected loss of motive power, which can cause a vehicle to crash without prior warning."

Stellantis says it is aware of more than 200 incidents of premature pump failure within the recall population, however no accidents or injuries have been associated with the problem. Customers should begin receiving notices in late July or early August.

