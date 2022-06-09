2023 Nissan Altima gets freshened styling, new infotainment

As expected from spy photos, the 2023 Nissan Altima is getting a very light refresh for the new model year. The family sedan picks up freshened styling up front, plus a new available infotainment system inside.

The Altima's grilles have all been enlarged, and the SR now gets its own unique black chrome insert and SR badging. LED headlights are now standard across the lineup. A couple of new colors and some new wheel designs also become available. As for the rest of the exterior, the Altima is unchanged.

The inside gets similarly modest changes. Available on select models is an upgraded instrument cluster with a 7-inch information screen and a much bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The latter replaces the 8-inch option on the previous model. SR models get dual contrast stitching, and wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless phone charging are now available on select models.

Nissan has also expanded its range of standard safety features for all Altima models. They all get front and rear automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, blind-spot warning, rear-cross traffic alert and automatic high-beam headlights.

One thing that's unchanged for the 2023 model year is the powertrain lineup. The standard engine remains a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque, or slightly less when paired with all-wheel drive. Optionally available is the turbocharged, variable compression 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, which is only paired with front-wheel drive. Both engines come with CVTs.

The new Altima goes on sale this fall. Pricing hasn't been announced, but it should be similar to current pricing, which starts around $25,000. Nearly every trim returns except the range-topping Platinum.

