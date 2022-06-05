Energica Experia 'Green Tourer' is electric adventure

Italian electric motorcycle brand Energica Motor Company out of Modena has been busy since the last bike it introduced in 2016. That was the Eva, a naked version of the Ego, which had a maximum range of 124 miles in Eco mode and cost $34,000. Since then, Energica's become the sole bike supplier to the MotoE World Cup (until 2023, when Ducati takes over), revised its entire lineup, created the Energica Inside division to help other bike makers with electric powertrains, and been taken private thanks to a purchase by Ideanomics last year. Oh, and the current Eva not only has a max range of 261 miles, it starts at $23,800. The progress continues with the brand's fourth bike, the Experia "Green Tourer."

It's likely called a green tourer so that no one is confused by the adventure bike looks. Although not designed to go off-road, the Experia drove straight out of the adventure segment with its fairing, windshield, trio of hard cases, and Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tires. But the Experia is for getting from place to place on the pavement and in adult comfort.

Everything about the bike is new, from the tubular steel trellis frame to the battery, motor, and panels. The 22.5-kWh lithium polymer pack provides 19.6 usable kWh, good for a range of 261 miles in the city, 130 miles on the highway, and 160 miles in mixed riding. With the ability to charge at Level 1 and Level 2 chargers, plus Level 3 DC fast-charging stations, the Experia can refill 80% of the battery from empty in 40 minutes using that last option. The redesigned pack is lighter and slightly larger than the packs in Energica's other bikes, and it powers a new motor that's 22 pounds lighter than the motors in the street rides. Weight savings throughout the Experia means it hits the scales with the same 573 pounds as the naked Eva. Motor output is 80 continuous and 101 peak horsepower, along with 85 pound-feet of torque, motivating the Experia from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds onto an electronically limited 112-mph top speed.

Brembos do the work of slowing the 17-inch cast aluminum wheels. The front wears dual 13-inch rotors clamped by four-piston calipers, the rear gets a single 9.5-inch rotor and a two-piston caliper.

There are seven riding modes accessed on the five-inch full color cockpit screen, Eco, Urban, Rain, and Sport plus three customizable modes. Digital customization options include six traction control settings for the ABS and the Bosch cornering IMU, and four levels of regenerative braking. Other dynamic luxuries include standard cruise control, a low-speed parking assist feature, and four USB ports. On the manual side, the 43-mm Sachs front fork offers six inches of travel and adjustable preload, extension, and compression. The rear Sachs monoshock provides another six inches of wheel travel via the cast aluminum swingarm, and the same adjustment possibilities.

Pricing starts at $25,880 for the Launch Edition in the single colorway it offers, called Bormio Ice. This Launch Edition will come with the bags providing 112 liters of storage, bar ends and bolts in a black ergal alloy, heated handgrips, and red detailing on the wheels. After that, the standard production bike will start at $23,750. Retail units are expected to reach U.S. dealers this fall.

