Truck crash leaves 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler on road

It’s not everyday you see hot dog filler spewed across the highway, but that’s what happened in Pennsylvania recently.

A local news report from Rostraver, Penn. explained the situation on Interstate 70. Apparently, a semi-truck carrying about 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler crashed and overturned, which led to its contents being spilled all over the highway. A photo of the incident comes courtesy of the Rostraver Central Fire Department, and it’s a sight to see.

You may already be familiar with what hot dog filler looks like, but seeing 15,000 pounds of it spread across a highway and vegetation along the side of the road is another thing entirely. The pink slime appears to have been transported in massive green plastic bags, and the heavy impact let them burst open.

The local news report says that police determined the truck driver was speeding and lost control, causing the big wreck. From the mangled look of the truck, it’s fairly easy to tell that this accident happened at a high rate of speed. The driver himself was ticketed for “numerous” citations, and both he and a passenger sustained minor injuries — they were both treated at the scene of the accident.

As for the hot dog filler, we suspect that it’s no longer edible. And that’s probably for the best. Apologies if we’ve ruined your lunch.

