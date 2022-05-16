Maserati teases MC20 Cielo debut for May 25

A while back, Maserati's product roadmap penciled in an MC20 Spider to hit the market this year. In December 2021, the Modena automaker teased frontal views of the droptop supercar wearing camouflage full of fluffy clouds. In a series of Instagram posts over the last week, Maserati posted photos from the point of view of someone with an uninterrupted view skyward — the same kind of view one would experience in a convertible, say. One of the captions was, "You will admire the sky in a new way on Wednesday 25 May." That will be the reveal date for what the automaker is now calling the Maserati MC20 Cielo, with that last word being Italian for "sky."

Since we got no views of the rear of the camouflaged car, we have no idea what design changes we'll see in a little more than a week. Looking closely at the photos of the camouflaged prototype, it's clear there's are temporary panels between behind the B-pillar all the way to the decklid spoiler. An odd feature on the prototype is a trio of ribs running from the A-pillar to the rear of the car, with the middle protrusion looking like a papered-over roof scoop. That seems like a lot of work to hide a form we're already familiar with, and a convertible mechanism we don't expect to hold any surprises, so we'll see what we see on May 25.

Maserati's usual Spider formula hasn't traditionally altered a car's underpinnings, so the same carbon fiber monocoque should come bolted to the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 making 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. The skylight does traditionally jack up the price, so expect to pay more than the coupe's $210,000 MSRP. We figure the model will arrive in showrooms late this year at the earliest, an appearance in the U.S. likely in 2023. After this, we know there's an even more powerful electric version on the way that will be the flagship of the range.

