Hyundai/Kia recall 32 cars for risk of steering column failure

Hyundai and Kia are recalling a small number of cars to address a potential issue that can lead to loss of steering control. The recall population consists of just 30 Kia Rios and Fortes and 2 Hyundai Accents that may have left the factory with an improperly torqued key bolt that joins the column to the steering rack. The recall applies only to 2021-2022 models that were built by Kia Motors Mexico between June 2021 and February 2022, the two brands said.

"The lower steering column U-joint bolt in certain vehicles did not receive proper tightening torque by the supplemental wrench during vehicle assembly," Kia's defect report says. "An improperly tightened lower steering column U-joint bolt may loosen over time resulting in a loss of steering. If the steering column and steering rack are disconnected during vehicle operation, the driver will lose steering control of the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash."

Since the recall population is so small, it is unlikely that many of these vehicles are in customer hands, but if you've taken delivery of a vehicle covered by the campaign, Hyundai and Kia say to listen for rattling or other unusual noises (or physical vibrations) from the column, which could indicate a loosening bolt. Owners should be notified of the availability of recall services by July.

