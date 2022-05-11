Rivian sticks to annual production outlook despite missing targets

Rivian on Wednesday reaffirmed its annual production forecast of 25,000 units, saying ongoing supply chain disruptions and material costs prevented the electric vehicle maker from reaching its original target of 50,000 vehicles.

The Irvine, California-based company's shares rose 5% in extended trading after closing the day down 9.6%.

"We remain focused on ramping production throughout 2022. We believe that the supply chain constraints will continue to be the limiting factor of our production," Rivian said in a letter to shareholders, adding that it would be able to double its annual output absent supply constraints.

Rivian had halved its 2022 forecast in March as it struggled to secure the chips needed to make its R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV and electric delivery van for Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

It delivered 1,227 vehicles in the first quarter, up from 909 units in the previous quarter.

Rivian said it has received over 90,000 pre-orders in the U.S. and Canada for its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck as of May 9.

The company's first-quarter revenue came in at $95 million, below analysts' estimates of $130.5 million, according to Refinitiv data.

It's net loss widened to $1.59 billion from $414 million a year earlier.

Wall Street investors have been disappointed with the company's progress and vehicle order numbers, and Rivian shares came under growing pressure this week as the company's post-IPO lockup period expired. Ford Motor Co (F.N) offloaded eight million Rivian shares for $124 million, a Tuesday filing showed.

At around $18.5 billion, Rivian's market valuation has plummeted since it went public in November. The company is now valued roughly in line with the $17 billion it holds in cash and cash equivalents.

Rivian, which currently operates a single plant in Illinois, is planning to invest $5 billion to build a new production plant in Georgia. A company spokeswoman last week said Rivian aimed to open that plant in late 2024, but Rivian on Wednesday said it targeted a 2025 launch date.