"Rocket League" gets a new Formula 1 fan pass | Gaming Roundup

This week in racing game news:

"Rocket League" has partnered with Formula 1 once again for a brand new Fan Pass

In celebration of the F1 Miami Grand Prix this weekend, "Rocket League" is bringing a ton of new F1-themed items to the game. Players will be able to pick up the Formula 1 Fan Pass for 1100 in-game Credits which will include the following goodies:

Rocket League 2022 Formula 1 Fan Pass

Formula 1 2022 Car (Dominus Hitbox)

Formula 1 2022 Engine Audio

Pirelli Wheels

Alfa Romeo 2022 Decal

AlphaTauri 2022 Decal

Ferrari 2022 Decal

McLaren 2022 Decal

Red Bull 2022 Decal

McLaren Miami 2022 Decal

In addition to the Fan Pass, players can pick up a free Formula 1 2022 Player Banner in the item shop until May 10. Beyond this current bundle of items, "Rocket League" is planning 2 additional updates for later this year. If you purchase the F1 Fan Pass right now, you'll be getting the new items, (5 additional F1 decals and 3 color variants of the Pirelli wheels) free of charge when they drop.

"Forza Horizon" shows up on the Xbox store for the first time since 2016

According to IGN, the original "Forza Horizon" showed up on the Xbox store briefly last weekend, but was quickly taken down again. The game has been delisted since 2016, so it was surprising to see it available for download, if only for a few hours. It was listed for a reasonable $19.99 and some players are speculating that this could mean the game will be available for download permanently again soon, however, Microsoft has made no indication that this is the case and it could easily have been just a mistake. Mistake or not, we're hoping Microsoft has taken note of the excitement this has generated. We say, bring it back!