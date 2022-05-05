Ferrari confirms Purosangue will get a V12

In Ferrari's press release announcing a home for a "new" V12 engine, the Italians in Maranello didn't mention the coming SUV expected to wear the Purosangue name. But they did reference their "new thoroughbred's bloodline," and "thoroughbred" is English for the Italian word "Purosangue."

The news confirms what nearly everyone expected, and everyone else hoped, that Ferrari's latest family offering would get V12 power. The engine likely isn't all new, but an evolution of the F140 V12 that has powered other models in the stable since 2002. It will probably pick up from the 6.5-liter unit from the 812 Superfast and move the game on from there. Since the company's V12 has been making well over 700 horsepower for years now, we have reason to believe the Purosangue could steal the crown of most powerful ICE SUV from the Aston Martin DBX707. Australian outlet Drive wrote "rumors suggest upward of 610KW," which would be more than 818 horsepower.

A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/ycMcTrVtgE — Ferrari (@Ferrari) May 4, 2022

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna told Reuters, "We've tested several options, it was clear that the V12, for the performance and driving experience it could provide, was the right option for the market."

The powertrain menu will include other engine options, at least one of them part of a hybrid setup, and a battery-electric model figured to show in two or three years. We have to wait to find out if that V12 will be part of a hybrid system, perhaps hooked up to the same e-AWD system as on the SF90 Stradale, with ICE units plugged in as desired. Ferrari has 3.9-liter and 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8s, and a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 at work elsewhere in the lineup. Ferrari will say more about its electrification plans at a capital markets day on June 16.

Based on spy videos and leaked images from the factory, it's stretched wagon form looks more like an evolution of the GT4Lusso — which started life as the FF in 2011 — than a standard high-riding SUV. It will be amazing for school and ski runs, probably not prepared for off-road work beyond a gravel road. We'll know more when the Purosangue launches later this year.

