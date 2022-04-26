Genesis G90 gets supercharged, hybrid, 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6

There's more good news for the 2023 Genesis G90 — at least, for those who believe more power is always more better. The South Korean brand is sending our market the standard-wheelbase flagship sedan, which was announced with a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6, an upgrade from the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 in the current sedan. The 3.5 makes 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque in the G80 sedan, numbers providing an improvement of at least 10 ponies and 15 pound-feet. In its home market, Genesis sells a long-wheelbase G90 bearing an added 7.5 inches of length, and available with a version of the 3.5-liter that's also supercharged and fitted with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Car and Driver reports this engine is on its way here, too.

According to the Genesis South Korea site, that engine produces 409 hp and 405 pound-feet of torque in that market. However, documents Genesis filed with the U.S. EPA show horsepower listed at 420 hp for a trim that's called the G90 MHEV. The horse number is probably no accident, since it matches the output of the 5.0-liter V8 optionally available in the 2022 G90. Torque from the supercharged 3.5-liter twin-turbo outshines the 5.0-liter by about 20 pound-feet.

Despite the power disparities between the 2022 G90's 3.3-liter and 5.0-liter and the 2023 G90's two 3.5-liter variants, there isn't much in it for fuel economy differences when comparing AWD trims, since that's the only drivetrain the G90 MHEV will offer. The EPA lists the 3.3-liter as getting 17 miles per gallon in the city, 24 on the highway, and 20 combined. The 5.0-liter is rated at 16 city, 23 highway, 18 combined. The mild hybrid 3.5-liter is more frugal with its gas than the 5.0-liter, being rated at 17 city, 24 highway, and 20 combined. To close the circle, the 2023 G90 with the non-hybrid 3.5-liter V6 puts in a slightly better showing than the supercharged mild-hybrid with 18 city, 26 highway, 21 combined.

The sedan is scheduled to reach dealers later this year and there's still quite a bit to find out. Those details, including pricing, should trickle out over the next few months.

