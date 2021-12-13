The all-new Genesis G90 flagship sedan was revealed a couple weeks ago, but all that was shown was the outside. Now the company has revealed not only the interior, but a bunch of the car's features.

Among those details is what will power the G90. It will use a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The company didn't provide any additional details, but it will likely make 375 horsepower, as the engine does in the G80 sedan. Rear-wheel and all-wheel drive will probably be available, too.

As for the interior, it has many of the same motifs as its Genesis brethren: one long air vent, a low dash and plenty of rich leather, metal and wood trim. But it has a number of unique twists on the formula. Parts of the dash swing up and border the instrument display screen. The two-spoke steering wheel has a unique design, and the climate control panel isn't shared with any other Genesis models.

The new G90 is packed with high-end features, too. The G90 is the first Genesis with an interior perfume system, not unlike some of the German flagships. Ambient lighting and a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system can be enjoyed by everyone in the car, along with the active noise cancellation. Front occupants get massaging seats, and rear passengers get reclining ones. The right rear seat is called the "VIP" seat, as it also gets a power leg rest that even has heating and ventilation like the rest of the seat.

Driving-wise, it's available with rear-wheel steering, like other large luxury sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It has adaptive air suspension that uses a camera to watch the road and adjust stiffness for ride quality (again, like an S-Class). It adjusts ride height for different situations, too, and can even automatically rise on steep hills to prevent scraping at the end of a hill. Even the braking is adjustable, with different response settings such as a gentle "Chauffeur" mode. We suspect the car may have braking-by-wire.

There are fancy features for accessing parts of the car. In addition to being able to use your phone as a key, there's a fingerprint scanner in the center console to grant access for starting the car. It will automatically load your driver settings with it, too. The doors have a power-closing functionality accessible via buttons in the interior, or pressing the exterior door handle when exiting. The front doors can close when the driver presses the brake pedal. The trunk lid will automatically open when the driver or passenger stands in front of a sensor for three seconds.

The G90 goes on sale in 2022. We'll have to wait for more specific timing and pricing information, not to mention official specs for the engine.

