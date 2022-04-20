2023 Subaru BRZ will be $660 more expensive

Toward the end of January, Subaru closed the order books for the 2022 BRZ. At that point, the only way to get a new one was to find it hanging out on a dealer lot, likely still there because of a dealer markup no one in the area has the stomach to pay, the key word being yet. The Japanese automaker has just announced the 2023 BRZ, still at least a few months away, not due on lots until summer. Two new features attach themselves to the second model year of the second generation, the first being a "new speed-sensing mist feature" for the variable intermittent windshield wipers, and "new adaptive control and steering wheel paddle-shift control switches" for the six-speed automatic transmission.

We know those convinced you to get your order in ASAP, but before you do that, check out the price increases: $600 for models equipped with the six-speed manual, $500 for models equipped with the six-speed automatic, and $60 for destination, which went from $960 to $1,020. Pricing for the optional automatic dropped $100, now costing $1,500 on the Premium and $1,700 on the Limited. MSRPs for the Premium and Limited trims after destination, and the differences from 2022 are:

BRZ Premium 6MT: $29,615 ($660)

BRZ Premium 6AT $31,115 ($560)

BRZ Limited 6MT $32,115 ($660)

BRZ Limited 6AT $33,815 ($560)

The rest is just as we love it in the 2022 BRZ. That means a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder with 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, and a pleasing bundle of kit for the base Premium trim: 17-inch dark gray wheels and Torsen limited-slip differential, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, eight-inch infotainment screen, alloy pedals, and dual-zone climate control. The Limited ups the wheel and tire package to 18-inchers in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rubber, adds adaptive headlights, power heated side mirrors with blind spot detection, lane keep assist, two more speakers, and Ultrasuede seating surfaces with Brin Naub faux leather. Going for the automatic gearbox installs Subaru's Eyesight ADAS suite including helpers like adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, and lane departure warning.