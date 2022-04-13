Ferrari previews something topless ahead of April 19 unveiling

Ferrari is preparing to introduce the next addition to its lineup of supercars. Posting on social media, the Maranello-based carmaker announced that something fast and topless will make its debut in the coming days, and we think it might be powered by a V6 engine.

"We have a surprise for you. Don't miss it on April 19," the company wrote on its Twitter page. We like surprises, especially when they wear a Prancing Horse emblem, and this one is shrouded in mystery. The only thing we know for sure about the car is that it won't have a roof.

However, a closer look at the photo reveals that some of the lines match the 296 GTB. The air intake (assuming that's indeed what we're seeing) is shaped like the V6-powered coupe's. The quarter panel's distinctive curve is 296 GTB-like as well. Is this the 296 GTS, then? If that's the surprise, it wouldn't surprise us: Rumors detailing a topless version of Ferrari's V6-electric supercar have swirled around for months.

Assuming it's what Ferrari will soon unveil, the 296 GTS should share most of its powertrain with the 296 GTB. That means power will come from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 that works jointly with an electric motor linked to a 7.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack to send 819 horsepower to the rear wheels. The hardtop takes 2.8 seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop, and it doesn't stop accelerating until it reaches 206 mph. While the convertible could be heavier, we expect that it will offer similar (if not identical) performance figures.

Of course, we can't throw out the possibility that Ferrari's enigmatic new model will be something else entirely. The company has done spectacularly well with one- and few-off models in recent years, and we could be looking at the next installment in this elite series.

All of our questions will be answered when Ferrari unveils the car on Tuesday, April 19. In the meantime, engineers are busily developing a non-hybrid, track-only evolution of the 296 GTB called 296 GT3 that will, as its name implies, replace the 488 GT3 in global GT events.