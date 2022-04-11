Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV shows its shapely sheetmetal

The electric version of the next-generation Maserati GranTurismo is racing towards production. After releasing preliminary specifications, the Italian brand published a batch of photos that show the elegant-looking coupe prowling the streets of Rome, Italy, with very little camouflage.

Maserati will lump its upcoming electric models under the Folgore name, a word which means "lightning" in Italian. Its photos suggest that the next GranTurismo will continue to feature the proportions that characterized the original model; the hood is long, the roof line is almost fastback-like, and the trunk is relatively short. These are the styling cues that we expect from a luxury car pelted in the GT segment.

Up front, the coupe falls in line with the design language inaugurated by the MC20 and recently seen on the Grecale. The grille is wide and positioned low on the fascia, while the swept-back headlights are mounted higher. We haven't seen the GranTurismo's rear end yet.

As we previously reported, Maserati announced that the GranTurismo Folgore will offer over 1,200 horsepower from three electric motors. Figures like the coupe's zero-to-60-mph time and top speed haven't been revealed, but that's a number that should unlock seriously quick acceleration. And, Maserati is committed to letting customers choose whether to go electric. Buyers not interested in getting an EV will have at least one V6-powered version of the GranTurismo to choose from, though here again official details aren't available yet.

More details about the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore should emerge in the coming months, and the coupe's unveiling is scheduled for 2023. Looking ahead, the Folgore range will grow with an electric version of the Grecale and replacements for the Quattroporte and the Levante, among other models. On the V6-powered side of the line-up, the mid-engined MC20 will spawn a convertible in the near future.

