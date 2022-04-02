'rFactor 2' is now the official home of Formula E sim racing | Gaming Roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

'rFactor 2' takes its partnership with Formula E to the next level

As of this very moment, all drivers, cars and teams involved in the current Formula E season are available to play in the sim racer "rFactor 2." The developer of the game made the announcement earlier this week on its website. This marks an expansion of a previous partnership rather than a brand new one, but it's an exciting development for fans of the game or the rising Formula E motorsport.

The game is also incorporating the updated power rules set by the Formula E organization for this season. Last but not least, Formula E will be using rFactor 2 to power its own "Accelerate eSports Series" as well as using the game to power the "Formula E Gaming Arena" at future real-life races and events, "allowing players to experience the thrill of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in venues all around the world."

Pretty cool stuff, if you ask us.

'Hot Wheels Unleashed' DC Super Heroes Racing Season starts right now

It's a new, exciting DC-themed season in the land of "Hot Wheels Unleashed" and as always, it's bringing a handful of new challenges made for unlocking new free and premium items. The new season includes six new hero-themed vehicles: The Flash, Supergirl, Aquaman, Cyborg, Nightwing and Shazam (aka the original Captain Marvel, if you're a purist). The season will include new customization items as well. It's going on right now and will continue until June 14. Check out the video below to learn more!