Mercedes G-Class looks due for some big price increases

Auto Evolution happened upon a report by the German arm of Business Insider (translated), where BI says it got eyes on a 17-page document covering changes to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The paperwork details two big changes ahead for the model, the first being price increases due to arrive March 22. These are German documents addressed to German retailers, so the price levels mentioned address the home market. However, the higher prices are being applied for the same reasons prices are going up everywhere, the increases are substantial, and the document instructs the readers, "Important: The price increases of the series enrichment from MJ X21 + 052 must be borne by the customers." So we suspect higher MSRPs will make their way across the Atlantic in the not too distant future.

Starting with the G500 that's sold here as the G550, the current list price is €99,680 ($110,044 U.S.). As of March 22, the paperwork indicates Mercedes will add an "extra charge through series enrichment" of €965 ($1,075 U.S.), and a "surcharge due to inflationary price adjustment" of €5,200 ($5,793 U.S.), for a total increase of 6.2%, or €6,165 ($6,868 U.S.). We won't include the 19% VAT here, the German value added tax that makes the G-Class even more expensive for that market. Our G550 starts at $131,750 before destination. Tacking on the same 6.2% would take that to $139,918.50, and adding the $1,050 destination charge would mean a total of $140,968.50. The actual increase applied to U.S. models could be more; we'll be shocked if it's less.

The upcharge for the G 63 AMG is, like the vehicle itself, much more powerful. In Germany, it starts at €136,725 ($153,312 U.S.). Instead of a €965 series enrichment premium, Mercedes hangs €8,325 ($9,274 U.S.) on these buyers. After that, the inflation charge could be considered almost friendly, at €7,000 ($7,798 U.S.). That's a total of €152,050 before the 19% VAT, an 11.2% increase. Doing the same math with our G AMG 63, its $156,450 MSRP would jump more than $17,000 to $173,972.40, which becomes $175,022.40 after destination.

As for that "series enrichment" fee, Mercedes reworked the standard equipment and packages for the G-Class in Germany to reduce production complexity and improve the logic of the extensive options sheet. Business Insider said an unnamed retailer told the outlet, "The focus of the new year of changes (X21 + 052) is our new Lines concept, which, both for the exterior and for the interior, is the first in the history of the G-Class," with names like Professional Line for the exterior and Superior Line for the cabin. We've been given a taste of this already, Mercedes debuting the 2022 G-Class Professional Line (pictured) here last September. One of the effects will be to clarify the distinction between standard options and the comically large G Manufaktur palette; for instance, the report says that all seats in standard SUVs will be one color, while the G Manufaktur opens the gate to two-tone seats.

The two diesel Gs that don't sell in the U.S. are up, too, but by much kinder amounts. We'll be on the lookout for Mercedes to announce changes to U.S. pricing.