Spotify Car Thing is now available for anyone to buy

The Spotify Car Thing is officially on sale for the masses. Its limited-release trial periods are over, and now anyone can buy it for $89.99.

The little music player’s premise remains the same. It’s meant to bring deep Spotify access to older cars that don’t have today’s convenient Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity features. It features a touchscreen, a dial, preset buttons and voice control. The interface is a car-friendly copy of the Spotify app on your phone with big icons meant to make inputs easier than what you might get tapping away on your smartphone.

Some updates for Car Thing are coming based on Spotify’s learnings in the year-long trial period it’s gone through. For example, it’s developing a Night Mode for the screen, and an “Add to Queue” command is also coming. The latter is key if you and your friends are trying to build a playlist via voice command for a long road trip. We’re a little surprised it didn’t have a night mode to begin, but at least Spotify is integrating it now.

If you want a Car Thing, make sure you have the proper hardware to make it work — you’ll also need to be a Spotify Premium user. It requires a power source (12V outlet or USB outlet), and you also need to be able to connect your phone to the car’s audio system by way of Bluetooth, USB cable or aux cable, since the Car Thing doesn’t hook up to the audio system. If your car is old enough that it doesn’t have any of those, then you’re out of luck — of course, you can always install a newer head unit to gain access to a number of those connectivity options, but that costs even more money.

Those interested in buying can find the Spotify Car Thing listed on Spotify’s official website here.