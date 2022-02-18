In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They chat about the Chicago Auto Show and spending time in a couple of Nissan products: Stocksdale in the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, and Migliore in the 2022 Infiniti QX55.

Following all this is a special interview between Migliore and the CEO of Hagerty Insurance, McKeel Hagerty.

Autoblog Podcast #717

McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty Insurance



