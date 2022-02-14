Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets upgrades in Europe; a few might come here

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been on sale in Europe for a year, hitting that market with a 58-kWh battery or a 72.6-kWh unit. By the time Hyundai delivered the first Ioniq in the U.S. in December 2021, the automaker had upgraded the large pack to 77.4 kWh, the global standard going forward. The Europeans will get that larger pack starting with the 2023 model year, the brand announced in a press release. Hyundai didn't say how much extra range the midsize crossover would get by going from 30 pack modules to 32. Currently, the rear-wheel drive Ioniq 5 Premium with the 214-horsepower e-motor provides the longest range, at 481 kilometers (299 miles) on the WLTP cycle. That's 16 kilometers per module from the 72.6-kWh unit, so it's possible the enhanced battery crosses the 500-kilometer mark.

Another feature on the way is battery preconditioning, something we know American buyers in certain climates would love to get. The press release clarified this as "optional battery conditioning." According to the U.S. specs for Ioniq 5, the rear-wheel-drive trim can't be had with the heat pump and battery heating system that comes standard on the AWD trim — two pieces of kit that come standard on every Ioniq 5 in places like Canada and Norway, no matter the drivetrain. In the UK, an optional Eco Pack installs a battery heating system and pump, but it's available only for the top Ultimate trim. All of which is to say, we're not sure how this will appear on the options sheet on Europe nor here, assuming it comes to the U.S. As to its functionality, the preconditioning system automatically puts the battery in the ideal temperature window for charging once a charging station is entered as a destination into the navigation system.

Two more treats for Europeans, ones we don't expect here any time soon, are digital mirrors. Digital side mirrors are said to "reduce air resistance and provide customers with an enhanced rear view, even in bad weather." The digital rearview mirror in the cabin displays a feed from a camera under the Ioniq 5's hatch spoiler, providing a panoramic view of everything behind.

A set of Smart Frequency Dampers (SFD) will improve suspension response that we already called "smooth and stable." Hyundai claims improvements in "the response of the rear axle suspension to increase ride comfort as well as improving both body control and handling." And finally, the exterior gets reworked to allow non-painted black bumpers accented with black garnishes when customers order Projection LED lighting.

European Hyundai dealers will begin taking orders for the 2023 Ioniq this spring. Hyundai notes that the larger battery isn't currently available for sale in the UK.